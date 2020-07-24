Shattering Pain through Perseverance

07.24.20
Dr. Kendrick Carroll, CEO of BSI Solutions has a compelling story triumph. He’s had to overcome the murder of his mother at the hands of his step-father, as well as grapple with the lingering memories of domestic abuse he witnessed as a child. Dr. Carroll has not only built a thriving business, he’s also authored a book that can potentially help others experiencing similar circumstances.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Dr. Kendrick Carroll about his book, ‘Shatterproof: The Art of Perseverance,’ and his thriving business, BSI Solutions.

