George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud On Top Of Murder

Fired Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, has now been hit with nine felony charges for tax fraud in Washington County, Minneapolis. Chauvin is accused of filing false or fraudulent returns and three counts of failure to file tax returns, according to Minnesota Reformer.

Kellie Chauvin, Derek’s soon to be ex-wife, has also been charged with identical tax fraud counts. In May, Kellie filed for divorce from Derek and this case is still pending.

Chauvin is currently being jailed in lieu of bail at the maximum security facility Oak Park Heights for his involvement in Floyd’s killing. Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes while Floyd yelled that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty in this case. Other officers who surrounded Chauvin as he kneeled on Floyd’s neck include J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. They were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, according to CNN.

Since Floyd’s death, protests have erupted across the world and people have challenged government, businesses and institutions to dismantle systematic racism. Protest have taken place outside of Chauvin’s property in Oakdale, Minnesota and in Windermere, Florida.

On his real estate license filed with the Minnesota Department of Commerce, Chauvin was listed as a Florida resident. However, he was listed as a “non-resident” in Minnesota, according to public records with Chauvin’s Minnesota real estate license. According to an archived Facebook post from Kellie Chauvin, she described herself as “a VRBO/Airbnb owner,” posting a photograph of a home with palm trees and an outdoor pool. The picture was tagged as being in the Orlando area.

Kellie posted a clip on Instagram on the day of Floyd’s killing and it appeared to show an alligator in a pond, suggesting that she wasn’t in Minnesota at the time.

Meanwhile, Chauvin was registered to vote in Florida as of June, and he casted his vote there in the 2018 and 2016 general elections, according to Bill Cowles, Supervisor of Elections for Orange County, Florida. Prosecutors there explained that they would “proceed accordingly” with an investigation if Minnesota authorities gave them information to support a violation of Florida law.

Fewer than 10% of Minneapolis cops live in the city they serve, which has been a major concern of police reform activists who advocate police-community relations. A bill was passed by legislators early Tuesday that would provide new incentives for cops to live in the cities they patrol. The bill is expected to be signed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Thursday.

