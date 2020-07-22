Kanye West: I’m “Trying To Get Divorced” From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has once again taken to Twitter to reveal some things he wanted to put out online before deleting them.

Among those revelations included one juicy item that mentioned how he’s “been trying to get divorced” from his loyal and supportive wife Kim Kardashian. The apparent reason lies at a meeting involving her and Meek Mill, whom West blames for their apparent demise (if that is even true) of his marriage to Kim K.

Kardashian and Mill met “at the Waldorf “for ‘prison reform.’””

West appears to remain cool with Mill, saying he “is my man and was respectful.” Yet, he keeps his anger at his wife saying she was “out of line.”

Per TMZ, Kardashian and Mill were both in attendance at a Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018. ‘Ye also mentioned Larsa Pippen, Drake, Michael Jackson, Tommy Mottola, and Lil Baby in separate tweets.

West has even turned on Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, by referring to her as “Kris Jong-Un.” He also accused her of “white supremacy” in some of those tweets.

Apparently, all of the events within the last few days, and even weeks, have become too much for Kardashian, who has reportedly been meeting with divorce lawyers, according to US Weekly.

That being said, Kardashian did put out a statement involving West and his mental health.

