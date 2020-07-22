CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Kanye West: I’m “Trying To Get Divorced” From Kim Kardashian

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kanye West has once again taken to Twitter to reveal some things he wanted to put out online before deleting them.

Among those revelations included one juicy item that mentioned how he’s “been trying to get divorced” from his loyal and supportive wife Kim Kardashian.  The apparent reason lies at a meeting involving her and Meek Mill, whom West blames for their apparent demise (if that is even true) of his marriage to Kim K.

Kardashian and Mill met “at the Waldorf “for ‘prison reform.’””

West appears to remain cool with Mill, saying he “is my man and was respectful.”  Yet, he keeps his anger at his wife saying she was “out of line.”

From Complex:

Per TMZ, Kardashian and Mill were both in attendance at a Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018. ‘Ye also mentioned Larsa Pippen, Drake, Michael Jackson, Tommy Mottola, and Lil Baby in separate tweets.

West has even turned on Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, by referring to her as “Kris Jong-Un.”  He also accused her of “white supremacy” in some of those tweets.

Apparently, all of the events within the last few days, and even weeks, have become too much for Kardashian, who has reportedly been meeting with divorce lawyers, according to US Weekly.

That being said, Kardashian did put out a statement involving West and his mental health.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Third through Ninth Picture Courtesy of Instagram, Twitter, and Complex

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

Kanye West: I’m “Trying To Get Divorced” From Kim Kardashian  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Latest
Offset Bought Kulture A Birkin Bag For Her…
 7 days ago
07.16.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…
 1 week ago
07.14.20
Vivica A. Fox Wants Quentin Tarantino To Cast…
 1 week ago
07.14.20
Photos
Close