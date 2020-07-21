Watch: The NFL Players Choir Sings “This Little Light of Mine” To Bring Awareness To Cancer During A Pandemic [VIDEO]

The American Cancer Society recently hosted a virtual live streaming event called “Share the Light,” where celebrities gathered to celebrate the spirit of cancer survivors and bring awareness to their needs, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the night included a fun performance by the NFL Players Choir who sang “This Little Light of Mine” under the direction of gospel performing artist Myron Butler.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
“I know the cancer journey intimately,” the Share The Light celebrity co-host Carrie Ann Inaba (The Talk host, Dancing With The Stars judge) said. “Both of my parents have had devastating later stage cancer diagnoses and I understand what it’s like to care for and watch those you love fight for their lives. That’s why this night and the work of the American Cancer Society is so important. And I couldn’t be happier to join them in the fight for a world without cancer.”
According to Cancer.org, support for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers is at risk due to coronavirus; 79 percent of cancer patients in active treatment have reported delays in care. “If current trends continue, the pandemic will also reduce our ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020, our lowest investment this century,” the site reads.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
If you’re interested in “sharing the light,” click HERE to learn how you can help!
Check out the NFL Players Choir’s performance below!
PLAYERS
Darrell Green, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Washington Redskins
Tim Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Oakland Raiders
Andrew Givens, Green Bay Packers
Bryant McKinnie, Super Bowl Champ, Baltimore Ravens
Bryan Scott, Walter Peyton Man Of The Year, Buffalo Bills
Cameron Newton, Atlanta Falcons
Emeree Patterson, Oakland Raiders
Greg J. Coleman, Minnesota Vikings
Henry Lawrence, Super Champion (3X), Oakland Raiders
Je’Mone_Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Jonathan Wynn, Detroit Lions
Larry Mallory,New York Giants
Lemarcus Newnan, San Francisco 49ers
Michael Gaines, Charlotte Panthers
Olrick Johnson, New England Patriots
Stephan Pierce, Cleveland Browns
Tim Walton, Detroit Lions
Ulish Booker, Pittsburg Steelers
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors? [PHOTOS]
Did You Know These Celebrities Are Cancer Survivors? [PHOTOS]
1. Robin Roberts -Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007Source:Getty 1 of 8
2. Colin Powell -Diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 40.Source:WENN 2 of 8
3. Robert Deniro - Diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer in 2003Source:Getty 3 of 8
4. Wanda Sykes - Diagnosed in 2011 with early stage breast cancerSource:Getty 4 of 8
5. Hoda Kotb- Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010Source:Getty 5 of 8
6. Ben Stiller- Survived prostate cancer after being diagnosed in 2014Source:Getty 6 of 8
7. Mr. T- In 1995 was diagnosed with T-Cell LymphomaSource:Getty 7 of 8
8. Betsey Johnson - Diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999Source:WENN 8 of 8
Watch: The NFL Players Choir Sings “This Little Light of Mine” To Bring Awareness To Cancer During A Pandemic [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com