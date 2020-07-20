What’s Hot On The Box! (New Movies, Shows & TV Series)

Source: Radio One / Radio One DigitalOver the weekend, I watched some pretty interesting and very entertaining movies and series. My favorite by far is “Queen of the South.” I’m almost finished with the series and already I’m wanting more! Watch the trailer now!

Also, Omar Epps showed his acting versatility with a more sadistic side of himself in the new Netflix movie, Fatal Affair” with Nia Long. LOVED IT!! Watch the trailer now!

However, if you into lots of action, you gotta check out, “The Old Guard” with my girl Charlize Theron. That one will definitely keep you on your toes! Watch the trailer now!

If you’ve seen a television series, show or movie that’s fire, let me know by emailing me at Olympiad@radio-one.com and I’ll share them on the air too!

