Aladdin Talks With CNN’s Bakari Sellers About The Life And Legacy Of John Lewis

Gone but will never be forgotten! The life and legacy of congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis have touched many. Aladdin talks with CNN’s Bakari Sellers about his personal relationship with the legendary John Lewis, the impact he had on the world, and also gave his thoughts on Kanye West trying to run for president. Click Play to listen..
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
Black Lives Matter Plaza - Washington, D.C.
Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in Nashville
Civil Rights Leaders Pay Bond
Opposition to Coleman's Nomination
Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus Bridge
John Lewis Mug Shot
Civil Rights icon Congressman John
Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019
NHL: FEB 26 Senators at Capitals
March Leaders With JFK In Oval Office
John Lewis Speaking
March For Our Lives
US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISM
US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM
US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM
50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights
50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights
USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of Freedom
LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TX
National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.
National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.
Clinton Watch Party
March For Our Lives
March For Our Lives
