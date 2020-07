Reportedly, Tamar Braxton tried to commit suicide Thursday night at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in downtown L.A. When EMT’s arrived, Tamar was unconscious inside of her room. Her boyfriend, David Adefeso told cops that she was upset earlier in the day and stated that she wanted to take her life. David believes that Tamar may have overdosed on pills and alcohol. Tamar’s condition is unknown at this moment but keep watching for updates. Read the full story here.

