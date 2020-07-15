Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains everything you need to know about tax day 2020. Due to the current pandemic, the government delayed the tax day but today is the official day to file. She answers all the questions that listeners had about filing taxes, you can’t pay, or if you’re needing more time to file.
Listen to Jini Thornton for details on filing your taxes this year.
Jini Thornton On Everything You Need To Know About Tax Day 2020 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com