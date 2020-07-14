CLOSE
Is Viola Davis Disowning Her Role in ‘The Help?’

The Help pre-screening party - London

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

There is no doubt that Viola Davis is one of the best actresses working in show business today.  Anything she appears in has already enhanced whatever movie and television show that would otherwise not be worth watching if she wasn’t in it.

Yet, there is one role Davis no longer wants to be associated with, and that is her turn as “Aibileen Clark” in the hit 2011 film ‘The Help.’

Despite recently becoming one of the most-watched movies in Netflix, it does not appear to hold up with those who were part of its production and adaption.

Davis has now become a lot more critical of part in ‘Help.’  She also does not the impression its message and story leaves with audiences.

From Uproxx:

“They’re invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but… it’s catering to the white audience. The white audience at the most can sit and get an academic lesson into how we are. Then they leave the movie theater and they talk about what it meant. They’re not moved by who we were,” Davis told Vanity Fair about The Help, which was partially filmed a few miles away from the site where Emmett Till was murdered.

Davis also admitted that “there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth].”

She is not person associated the only to distance herself from the movie.  Bryce Dallas Howard, who played “Hillary Walters Holbrook,” had suggested that audiences today should watch “a handful of powerful, essential, masterful films and shows that center Black lives, stories, creators, and/or performers” instead of ‘The Help,’ which deals with racism, but was “written and directed by a white dude (based on a book from a white woman).”

Tate Taylor wrote and directed ‘Help,’ which was based on Kathryn Stockett’s novel that came out in 2009.

It seems that, despite having Octavia Spencer win that Oscar, ‘The Help’ has now become no help at all.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Kevin Winter and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ian West – PA Images and Getty Images

[caption id="attachment_3851734" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty[/caption] AViola Davis clip has gone viral for comments she made a few years ago calling out the inequities in Hollywood. The video was part of an interview with Tina Brown at the Women of the World event back in 2018. Davis addressed the pay gap between Black women and white women in the entertainment industry. “I have a career that’s probably comparable to Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Sigourney Weaver. They all came out of Yale, they came out of Julliard, they came out of NYU. They had the same path as me, and yet I am nowhere near them, not as far as money, not as far as job opportunities, nowhere close to it,” Davis explained. “But I have to get on that phone and people say: ‘You’re a Black Meryl Streep…There is no one like you.’ Okay, then if there’s no one like me, you think I’m that, you pay me what I’m worth. You give me what I’m worth.” Although the clip can be found on YouTube, it was reposted by Twitter user Carlos Brandt and went viral on Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, it has over 3.8 million views on Twitter. https://twitter.com/CarlosBrandt/status/1277945275236134912   Many people deeply felt Davis’ words with actresses like Gabrielle Union reposting the clip. “This!!!!!! All day THIS!!!!” Union captioned her tweet. https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/1278165571322822656 Davis’ words continue to resonate as Black people across industries are calling out systematic racism in light of the recent protests against police brutality. Companies and decision-makers in sectors like the food services industry, the music industry and the movie industry are being called out for years of an unfair and unjust way of operating. Just last week, Davis was one of the many Black actors to sign on to the Hollywood 4 Black Lives letter, which made demands such as divesting from police, investing in ant-racist content and more Black leadership in executive positions. The campaign was launched by the organization BLD PWR, which was founded by Davis’ “How to Get Away with Murder” co-star Kendrick Sampson. BLD PWR seeks to “engages culture, education and activism to build and train an inclusive community of entertainers and athletes to advance radical social change.” When it came to addressing representation in-front of the camera and behind the scenes, the Hollywood 4 Black Lives letter explained: “Our agencies, which often serve as industry gatekeepers, don’t recruit, retain or support Black agents. Our unions don’t consider or defend our specific, intersectional struggles. Unions are even worse for our below-the-line crew, especially for Black women.” With the support of Black people in unions and agencies, decorated actors like Viola Davis can finally get the support they deserve. In an interview with Porter magazine, Davis explained further, “If Caucasian women are getting 50 percent of what men are getting paid, we’re not even getting a quarter of what white women are getting paid.” You can check out people’s praise for Davis’ words of resistance below.

Is Viola Davis Disowning Her Role in ‘The Help?’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

