Despite Running For President and Cutting Ties, #45 Still Thinks Kanye West Will “Vote For Him”

Kanye West made it clear about a week ago that not only is he running for President this year, but he is also doing away with his relationship with the current President Donald Trump.

West spoke with Forbes magazine on his campaign, adding that he has taken “the red hat off” when it comes to Trump. That red hat is in reference to those “Make America Great Again” caps that became popular since the 2016 Presidential Election.

So basically, the Trump-West union is all but over.

The problem: #45 does not appear to be taking West seriously as a candidate and in regards to their friendship ending.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump brushed off the news of the rapper’s presidential bid and his subsequent comments that he no longer supports him but said, ”He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us,” referring to West and wife Kim Kardashian West.

It’s safe to say that, like a lot of Americans, #45 is not taking West and his campaign seriously…for now.

