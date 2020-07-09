Naya Rivera of ‘Glee’ Has Vanished and Is “Presumably Dead”

One of the stars of the hit Fox show ‘Glee’ has been missing, and now appears to be “dead.”

Naya Rivera, who played “Santana Lopez” on the musical program, had reportedly disappeared on July 8. She was last seen with her 4-year-old son at an area near Lake Piru in California, close to Los Angeles.

There was water activity involved as the mother and son were apparently swimming. Rivera’s son was soon discovered by himself several hours in the pontoon boat that was rented for them after they had arrived at the lake.

Her son told authorities that he and his mom were “swimming in the Ventura County lake, “but his mother never got back into the boat.””

The Ventura County Sheriff department announced Rivera as a “missing person” while mentioning of a continued search for her. She had apparently drowned, according to sheriff officials.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera’s last tweet on her Twitter page was a photo of her and her son.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Now, the search for her has taken more of a sad turn.

From TMZ and Uproxx:

5:29 AM PT — Authorities have just made it clear — Naya is presumed dead and the search has now shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission. She went missing in water with only 5 to 9 inches of visibility, and authorities say the lake is filled with trees and debris on the bottom. Law enforcement says it typically takes 7 to 10 days for a body to rise to the surface.

Rivera was also known for her roles on ‘Family Matters,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ and the short-lived 1991-92 CBS sitcom ‘The Royal Family’ with Redd Foxx, Della Reese, and Jackée Harry.

The search for Rivera continues as of this reporting.

