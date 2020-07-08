Rickey Smiley Passionately Calls For The Black Community “To Get These Hoodlums Out”

Rickey Smiley is counting his blessings after his daughter was shot multiple times with hollow-point rounds Bossip exclusively reported. The radio host/comedian is now ready to have an important conversation with the Black community following the recent string of gun violence across the country.

Smiley shared a video on Wednesday (Jul.8), giving fans an update on his daughter Aryan’s condition and issuing a challenge to the Black community. After revealing that his 19-year-old daughter is recovering from surgery on her leg and will be leaving the hospital later this week, Smiley shifted his attention to the gun violence that resulted in at least six children being shot.

“When y’all ready to have a conversation about what we do in our community and how we act and things that we do and our mindset of our people, I’ll be ready.”

“Anybody’s ready to have that convo without getting dragged on the internet for talking down to Black people, talking about how we act and how we carry ourselves and the things that we do.”

Smiley spoke on the news of the grandmother in Birmingham who had to console her daughter after her 8-year-grandson was shot and killed in Atlanta, saying it was heartbreaking for him. While thanking his supporters for the prayers and well wishes, he urged them to focus that same energy on the grandmother and her family cause they need it the most.

“That’s who we need to be praying for. And I’m not gonna compare this to the movement going on because the movement is legit and I support it, but we need to figure out how to get these hoodlums out of our community that’s around here killing innocent people.”

While issuing his challenge, Smiley made sure not to point out he was not trying to diminish the other Black Lives Matter movements currently going on across the country. Smiley compared white supremacy and systemic racism to a yard and the gun violence issue as to a problem going on in our house.

“At some point, we gotta work on the house because you don’t fix the yard until you fix everything in the house.”

Smiley is definitely right, this is a conversation that needs to happen. You can watch him speak on it in the video below.

