Dwayne Johnson Named Instagram’s Highest-Paid Celebrity

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named Instagram’s highest-paid celebrity. The star has dethroned Kylie Jenner as Instagram’s highest paid celebrity. According to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the actor can charge roughly one-million and 15-thousand dollars for a sponsored post. Johnson currently has 189-million followers. He was also named Hollywood’s highest-paid actor of 2019 by Forbes.

