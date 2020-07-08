CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Reg Killed Off The CHI For Being Shy!? Or Is He Still Alive??

For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Showtime’s ‘The CHI’ is just as addicting as HBO’s ‘The Wire’ so at the end of season 2 of ‘The CHI’ when Reg was sprayed by bullets left on the ground spitting up blood, at that time the biggest question was, “will Reg make it !?”.

Then the off camera drama went down with Tiffany Boone (Jerrika) making sexual harassment allegations against Jason Mitchell (Brandon), leading to Tiffany bouncing from the show and Jason getting bounced.  That’s whole lot going on with ‘main’ characters.  So Chicago’s own Lena Waithe, who is the creator of The Chi masterfully took care of the hiccups so to speak in the story line, so when season 3 started back up we learned that they just killed off Brandon, and with Brandon being killed boujee Jerrika head for her best life, she didn’t even come to Brandon’s funeral.  That solved that problem and as for Reg, well it appears that he succumbed to his gunshots and probably poor health care, which led to his long lost brother Trig (played by Luke James) to come back to town with his lady Imani (Jasmine Davis) who we learn in the 2nd episode is transgender.

So why did Reg have to go?  Rumor had it that the South Side of Chicago native Barton FitzPatrick had got fired and that he was allegedly suing because he wasn’t down with having a on camera relationship with a transgender.

However according to a live video by Barton FitzPatrick AKA Reg, folks need to pump their brakes,  Lena Waithe is his home girl and fans really need to let the scenario play out, he has nothing but love and support for The Chi, ya heard.  Then he dropped a tweet that might give you the impression that Reg might not be dead.  Think about it Brandon got a funeral but not Reg??

Season 3 of The CHI we will be getting introduced to some other new characters that joined the cast, La La Anthony, Kandi Burruss and Lena Waithe herself  to name just a few.

So is Reg really dead? Hmmmm

Take a look at the video below

Lena Waithe Criticizes Black Stars For Not Financing Indie Films, Gets Checked On Twitter

11 photos Launch gallery

Lena Waithe Criticizes Black Stars For Not Financing Indie Films, Gets Checked On Twitter

Continue reading Lena Waithe Criticizes Black Stars For Not Financing Indie Films, Gets Checked On Twitter

Lena Waithe Criticizes Black Stars For Not Financing Indie Films, Gets Checked On Twitter

[caption id="attachment_812254" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty[/caption] Lena Waithe has to do some fact checking. The notable screenwriter and actress said certain stars, like Denzel Washington and Will Smith, need to finance more independent films by people of color. The problem is, those actors she name-checked actually have been doing so, for years. “You can make a very well-done independent black movie for three million bucks, and that’s a drop in the bucket for what some of these black stars make per movie,” said Waithe in an interview with the New York Times published on Friday (June 21). She added, “Don’t get me started on black financiers! How many of those do we have? I’m not [going to name] names because I know better, but there are some very big black movie stars out there, and they could pay for two or three or even five small independent movies to get made by black directors and black writers.” Then she said, “Let me give you two movies that are very important to the black community: ‘Moonlight” and ’12 Years a Slave.’ Whose production company put those out?” When the NY Times writer responded, “Brad Pitt’s company, Plan B,” that’s when Waithe hurled Denzel and Will under the bus. “Wasn’t Denzel. Wasn’t Will Smith. You won’t catch me making $20 million a movie and not paying for at least four or five independent movies a year,” she said. “I do give credit to Ava [DuVernay] for trying to build something that hasn’t been built before, but that’s a lot on Ava’s back.” Considering she was already on shaky ground due to questions of how much she knew of Jason Mitchell’s alleged shenanigans on the set of The Chi, Twitter was quick to g-check Waithe. See below.  

Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet

13 photos Launch gallery

Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet

Continue reading Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet

Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet

If you’re not familiar with Lena Waithe, you might have been wondering who Halle Berry was kissing in that viral clip tongue down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Waithe, creator of The Chi and boundary pusher, is a creative force to be reckon with. She continues to push the culture forward with her content, fashion and overall charming persona. Waithe worked on BET’s reboot of BET’s Boomerang with Halle Berry and it all came full circle on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she pushed the “Berry button” and received a kiss from Miss Berry herself. Waithe has a girlfriend but got a once-in-a-lifetime pass to indulge in the moment with Halle. Watch it go down, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXB6lUpuDvA We’re crushing hard on Lena, check out some of her flyest photos…

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Reg Killed Off The CHI For Being Shy!? Or Is He Still Alive??  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
14 items
Squints Eyes: Men Compared Themselves To Morris Chestnut…
 21 hours ago
07.08.20
Charlamagne Tha God Lands A Weekly Talk Show…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe…
 1 week ago
07.01.20
Photos
Close