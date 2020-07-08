Reg Killed Off The CHI For Being Shy!? Or Is He Still Alive??

Showtime’s ‘The CHI’ is just as addicting as HBO’s ‘The Wire’ so at the end of season 2 of ‘The CHI’ when Reg was sprayed by bullets left on the ground spitting up blood, at that time the biggest question was, “will Reg make it !?”.

Then the off camera drama went down with Tiffany Boone (Jerrika) making sexual harassment allegations against Jason Mitchell (Brandon), leading to Tiffany bouncing from the show and Jason getting bounced. That’s whole lot going on with ‘main’ characters. So Chicago’s own Lena Waithe, who is the creator of The Chi masterfully took care of the hiccups so to speak in the story line, so when season 3 started back up we learned that they just killed off Brandon, and with Brandon being killed boujee Jerrika head for her best life, she didn’t even come to Brandon’s funeral. That solved that problem and as for Reg, well it appears that he succumbed to his gunshots and probably poor health care, which led to his long lost brother Trig (played by Luke James) to come back to town with his lady Imani (Jasmine Davis) who we learn in the 2nd episode is transgender.

So why did Reg have to go? Rumor had it that the South Side of Chicago native Barton FitzPatrick had got fired and that he was allegedly suing because he wasn’t down with having a on camera relationship with a transgender.

However according to a live video by Barton FitzPatrick AKA Reg, folks need to pump their brakes, Lena Waithe is his home girl and fans really need to let the scenario play out, he has nothing but love and support for The Chi, ya heard. Then he dropped a tweet that might give you the impression that Reg might not be dead. Think about it Brandon got a funeral but not Reg??

Y’all crying over Reg like y’all actually saw him get buried or an obituary….😈 — Barton Fitzpatrick (@act_like_bart) July 3, 2020

Season 3 of The CHI we will be getting introduced to some other new characters that joined the cast, La La Anthony, Kandi Burruss and Lena Waithe herself to name just a few.

So is Reg really dead? Hmmmm

Take a look at the video below

Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet 13 photos Launch gallery Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet 1. NBC's "76th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16 Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. MIDNIGHT MACRO Party Hosted by MACRO's Charles D. Kin Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Inside Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. 50th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. 50th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Film Independent Presents Showtime Screening Series - "The Chi" Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMACON-UNIVERSAL Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi" Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi" Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Tribeca Film Festival After-Party For "The Weekend" Hosted By Ciroc At Up & Down Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet Girl Crush: Lena Waithe’s Snackiest Moments On The Red Carpet If you’re not familiar with Lena Waithe, you might have been wondering who Halle Berry was kissing in that viral clip tongue down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’ Waithe, creator of The Chi and boundary pusher, is a creative force to be reckon with. She continues to push the culture forward with her content, fashion and overall charming persona. Waithe worked on BET’s reboot of BET’s Boomerang with Halle Berry and it all came full circle on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she pushed the “Berry button” and received a kiss from Miss Berry herself. Waithe has a girlfriend but got a once-in-a-lifetime pass to indulge in the moment with Halle. Watch it go down, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXB6lUpuDvA We’re crushing hard on Lena, check out some of her flyest photos…

Reg Killed Off The CHI For Being Shy!? Or Is He Still Alive?? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com