Kanye West Running For President Is Real and Trump Campaign Has Responded

The other day Kanye West tweeted that he was running for president.  Many were wondering whether it was a publicity hoax leading up to more new music or was Yeezus having one of his mental health days.  Well it appears that what he tweeted is what he meant, Kanye West has made a statement and he say’s he is running in the 2020 Presidential Election.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” 

In an interview with Forbes magazine Kanye West had this to say about his bid to be #46

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” …“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

So I guess Kanye is saying because he is running he is going to set aside his republican allegiance, but he is not a democrat…he’s special. 

Hogan Gidley, national press secretary for the Trump 2020 campaign say’s, they think that Ye might be a little late coming to the table to run for president but they are cool with it however according to Gidley, Trump has done more for the black community than any other president including Obama and Trump has definitely down more for the black community than Joe Bidden.

Ross Perot…That’s all I’m going to say,

Don’t get caught up in the hype make sure you register to vote and if you have make sure you exercise your right in November #IJS

Take a look at the video below

Kanye West‘s rhetoric is now going beyond making ridiculous comments: He is encouraging people to vote for Republican, which is especially disgusting considering a record number of people of color are running as Democrats during the midterm election. He designed a “Blexit” shirt, which debuted Saturday at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. See Also: Bring It Home! Best Damn Reactions To Andrew Gillum Destroying Ron DeSantis In Florida Debate TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens said, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” See the shirt below: https://twitter.com/DianaCornald/status/1056614293427212289 What’s bizarre is that Kanye West is an admitted non-reader of books and has said he has never voted a day in his life. In addition, he donated $73,000 to Amara Enyia, a Black woman and Democrat who is running for mayor of Chicago. She was recently endorsed by Chance The Rapper. Twitter has rightfully dragged Kanye, see below:

[caption id="attachment_823454" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is on his Creflo Yeezy, hooking up Sunday Service concert all over the nation, and not necessarily on Sundays. On his latest stop in Salt Lake City, UT, the Chicago rapper asserted he was still down with Donald Trump, while using suspect history, and Right Wing talking points, to justify his choice. https://twitter.com/hunterschwarz/status/1180587512709836801 While speaking to the crowd, Yeezy tripled down on his I’m not going against Trump just because I’m Black rhetoric, basically. “Abraham Lincoln was the Wig Party, that’s the Republican Party that freed the slaves,” said West. “People want to call me a coon because I chose my right. We have a right to our own opinions right? He added, “…I ain’t never make a decision based only on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery. I ain’t drink from the white person fountain. … I ain’t playing with them. All these mind controllers, the media, all of these mind controllers. I find that wherever Christ is where I’ve got my mind at. We find that the love of Christ is where I’ve got my mind back.” Part of the issue is West only told part of the history. Yes, those Republicans of Abraham Lincoln’s era indeed freed the slaves. However, said Republicans shifted over to the Democratic party, of today. The current Republican party is being led by Donald Trump, a blatant racist, misogynist and sexist who gives no f*cks about Black people or even America, if it doesn’t add to his wallet. You have to wonder why so many scoundrels and racists seem to gravitate toward the GOP. Also, Kanye West didn’t even vote. That said Kanye West needs more friends, and to ready some more. This isn’t just us pointing out the jig, peep the reactions below. https://twitter.com/hunterschwarz/status/1180588607137910786

[caption id="attachment_3956052" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Just when it seemed like the dust had settled from Terry Crews‘ last “Black supremacy” statement, the actor still seems to be concerned about some sort of Black superiority agenda. The 51-year-old host of “America’s Got Talent” hopped on Twitter again to randomly give his opinion on #BlackLivesMatter and the recent fights against police violence and systematic racism. “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister,” he wrote. “I have family of every race, creed and ideology.” Then, he went on to say: “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.” https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1277955144332668930   Once again, it seemed like Crews had done zero research or a basic Google search on what the movement for Black lives is all about. No protest video has gone viral with demonstrators screaming “Black lives better!” On the website for the Black Lives Matter Global Network, there isn’t even a mention of “Black supremacy” or “black lives better.” The website does say, “We’ve committed to struggling together and to imagining and creating a world free of anti-Blackness, where every Black person has the social, economic, and political power to thrive.” The website also says, “We work vigorously for freedom and justice for Black people and, by extension, all people.” These references shouldn’t even have to be brought up, but clearly Mr. Crews isn’t getting the picture. It was less than a month ago that he tweeted, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy.” With these recent comments, it’s clear that Crews is more worried about white people’s inclusion than the actual work needed to be done for Black liberation. Folks on social media, once again, couldn’t deal with Crews’ over-protectiveness of other races over Black people. Some folks even pointed out that he was clearly become an “All Lives Matter” spokesperson. One social media user responded to Crews with a drawing of Huey from “The Boondocks” holding up a sign that reads: “WE said: BLACK LIVES MATTER. NEVER said: ONLY BLACK LIVES MATTER. WE know: ALL LIVES MATTER. WE just need YOUR HELP with #blacklivesmatter for Black Lives are in danger.” https://twitter.com/Lei_Neverland/status/1277955371911577602   At this point, it’s doubtful that Mr. Crews will get the message about #BlackLivesMatter, considering the hashtag has had to be explained since 2013 when it first started trending because of the acquittal of George Zimmerman in Trayvon Martin‘s death. Most people on social media didn’t even try to explain things to Crews and decided he should just be quiet. https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1277971469163585536   Some people pointed to certain messaging that might have caused Crews to believe there’s a “Black Lives Better” movement. One example was Beyoncé‘s promotion for her upcoming movie, “Black is King”. https://twitter.com/crmmarsh/status/1277984553651462146   The “visual album,” which is directed by Beyoncé herself, “reimagines the lessons of ‘The Lion King’ for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity,” according to the YouTube trailer description. But again, folks like Terry Crews could easily misread “Black is King” as “Black supremacy,” rather than Black pride, Black joy and Black celebration. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L765oDjNaBA&w=560&h=315%5D   Black Twitter was tired of Crew’s paranoia. You can check out some pointed responses below.

Kanye West Running For President Is Real and Trump Campaign Has Responded  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

