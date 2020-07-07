Charlamagne Tha God Lands A Weekly Talk Show On Comedy Central

Charlamagne Tha God just landed yet another big entertainment deal. The Breakfast Club host is headed back to television, where he will be getting his own talk show on Comedy Central.

According to reports from Vulture, the details of the new show are still being worked out, but what is known is that the new series will be a weekly half-hour show with a focus on current events and cultural issues.

This deal reunites Charlamagne with Chris McCarthy, president of the Entertainment and Youth Group at Comedy Central parent company ViacomCBS. They first worked together almost 10 years ago, when the exec ran MTV2 and Charlamagne made regular appearances on the network’s hit series Guy Code.

When speaking on the upcoming venture, Charlamagne explained that though the main focus on the show will be “talking about the issues that are going on in the world,” there will also be guests and interviews.

“You have a lot of people on these news shows and these talk shows who do a lot of asking answers, instead of asking questions,” he said. “Meaning, like they’ll say things like, ‘Is coronavirus a global pandemic?’ Duh. You know what I’m saying? Or, ‘Is Donald Trump doing a good job?’ Uh, no. Like don’t leave any room for something to be manipulated. I’m not in the business of asking answers. I’m in the business of asking the tough questions, and getting actual statements on how I see the world. And you can choose to agree or disagree. But a conversation will be started.”

While there isn’t a firm timetable for a premiere, the goal is to get it in production in time for the Presidential election in November.

