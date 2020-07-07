It’s Blackout Tuesday! View The List Of Black Owned Businesses To Utilize!

Urban One joins in solidarity with African American business owners and the black community for Black Out Day on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Urban One is a certified minority controlled and operated African American business, founded by an African American woman. We are acutely aware of the trillion-dollar impact of our community’s spending power and the importance of supporting and promoting black-owned businesses within our local communities. African American families and businesses have endured the widening health and wealth disparities gap caused by systemic inequities. They have also been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Urban One, through all of its platforms, is committed to supporting black businesses, championing black causes and remaining “unapologetically” in service to the African American community.
BLACK OWNED BUSINESS TO UTILIZE IN CHARLOTTE AND METRO AREAS
Stateline Automotive
The Law Offices of William H. Harding
Mr. Charles Chicken and Fish
Hayes Financial and Tax Services
CW Williams Community Health
Creative Catering
Emory Law Firm
Global Vocational Training Center
House of Africa
Snow Legal Group
Freshwater Restaurant
Wilkes Carpet Cleaning
Worth Advisors
Cuzzo’s Cuisine
The Law Offices of T. Michael Todd
Auntie Karen Foundation
Gold Teeth Specialist
Mechanics and Farmers Bank
Mert’s Heart & Soul Restaurant
Nana’s Soul Food Restaurant
Webber Dentistry
Rapid Tax
A Healthy Smile & Cosmetic Dentistry
LaWans Soulfood Restaurant