It’s Blackout Tuesday! View The List Of Black Owned Businesses To Utilize!

Urban One joins in solidarity with African American business owners and the black community for Black Out Day on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Urban One is a certified minority controlled and operated African American business, founded by an African American woman. We are acutely aware of the trillion-dollar impact of our community’s spending power and the importance of supporting and promoting black-owned businesses within our local communities. African American families and businesses have endured the widening health and wealth disparities gap caused by systemic inequities. They have also been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Urban One, through all of its platforms, is committed to supporting black businesses, championing black causes and remaining “unapologetically” in service to the African American community.

BLACK OWNED BUSINESS TO UTILIZE IN CHARLOTTE AND METRO AREAS

Stateline Automotive

The Law Offices of William H. Harding

Mr. Charles Chicken and Fish

Hayes Financial and Tax Services

CW Williams Community Health

Creative Catering

Emory Law Firm

Global Vocational Training Center

House of Africa

Snow Legal Group

Freshwater Restaurant

Wilkes Carpet Cleaning

Worth Advisors

Cuzzo’s Cuisine

The Law Offices of T. Michael Todd

Auntie Karen Foundation

Gold Teeth Specialist

Mechanics and Farmers Bank

Mert’s Heart & Soul Restaurant

Nana’s Soul Food Restaurant

Webber Dentistry

Rapid Tax

A Healthy Smile & Cosmetic Dentistry

LaWans Soulfood Restaurant

Also On 105.3 RnB: