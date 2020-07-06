CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

#45 Uses Elizabeth Warren’s Name to Give His Thoughts on Twitter on The Potential Cleveland Indians Name Change

Cleveland Indians v Minnesota Twins

Source: Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty

News of the Cleveland Indians reportedly discussing a name change has been a hot topic locally and nationally.

Now, U.S. President Donald Trump is throwing his into the ring on not only the baseball team that has been referred to as “The Tribe” by longtime and devoted fans, but also the football Washington Redskins, which is also looking into a new name and identity just like the Indians.

He took to his favorite platform, Twitter, to speak his mind on the two teams.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Today, the president took to Twitter, saying that a decision to change the Cleveland team’s name, along with Washington, D.C., football team, would be a “politically correct” move.

#45 even had to bring in one-time Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren in his tweet:

He’s not the only person to comment publicly on the team still known as the “Indians,” as one of team’s key members has also spoken out on any potential changes:

Yesterday, Cleveland Indians skipper Terry Francona spoke with the press about the possibility of a name change, saying he would favor a new nickname for the club and that he’s not too old to change his thinking.

The team released an announcement on July 3 in regards to its future:

The changes had already started in 2019 when its longtime mascot and symbol, Chief Wahoo, was phased out as its smiling face had vanished from its logo and team uniforms.

Fans are split over the Indians doing away with its name and identity.

Click here to read more.

 

Article and Video Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Brace Hemmelgarn and Getty Images

Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama

2 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama

Continue reading Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama

Donald Trump Tweets About Coronavirus & Throws Shade At Obama

President Trump ,for the first time ever we can say he has been a bit silent on social media drama. After a very hectic 48 hours we have found out a handful of public figures that tested positive of the virus such as, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert. Trump took to Twitter to rest assure you he is doing everything in his power to blow past this deadly virus. In the midst of his message he got to his usual ways and pulled his twitter fingers out throwing shade at Obama. Stated that Obama attempt to stop the Swine Flu in 2009 was a “full scale disaster”. Check the Tweets out yourself below.

#45 Uses Elizabeth Warren’s Name to Give His Thoughts on Twitter on The Potential Cleveland Indians Name Change  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe…
 6 days ago
07.01.20
2 Chainz Is Being Sued By Pablo Escobar’s…
 3 weeks ago
06.18.20
Sherman’s Showcase Is Back With Juneteenth “Black History…
 1 month ago
06.03.20
Photos
Close