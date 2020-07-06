CLOSE
#45 Decides to Attack Both Bubba Wallace and NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

Source: Brian Lawdermilk / Getty

U.S. President Donald Trump has been a supporter of NASCAR for quite a long time.  Well, at least more so after he became president.

Now, he has taken to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to unload on both the league and one its drivers, Bubba Wallace, over everything that has happened over the past few weeks, including the removal of the Confederate Flag from its events and the situation involving Wallace and “a noose found in his garage stall.”

This comes after an investigation of the noose was completed, but #45 wasn’t having it.

From EURweb:

Via Twitter, Trump asked if Wallace had apologized for what he has determined as a “hoax,” referring to an incident in which a noose was reportedly found in the driver’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. An investigation later found that a pull rope had been tied into a noose months earlier and that it was not a hateful act targeted at Wallace.

While #45 is NOT in agreement with Wallace, a large majority of NASCAR are, with the exception of that one driver who quit.

The day after news of the noose discovery was announced, those drivers walked alongside Wallace and his vehicle to show support towards him, and although the investigation wrapped up quickly, he thanked the league for looking into the noose situation right away.

#45’s tweet is the first time he weighed in on NASCAR’s banning on the Confederate flag and the noose discovery.

 

