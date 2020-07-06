Would You Vote Kanye West For President?

He said that he would do this, but I didn’t think that he would follow through with it. Kanye West announced over the weekend that he was running for President. Many people think that Kanye’s announcement to run for POTUS is a distraction and possibly a ploy to split the democratic vote, which will ultimately put Trump back in office for a second term. Also, there are others who are wondering if it is too late for Kanye to launch his campaign for President and what makes him a qualified candidate for the position? The question is…would you vote Kanye for President?

