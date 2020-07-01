Do I ever cross your mind, anytime? Do you ever wake up reaching out for Brian McKnight?
The Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Brian McKnight dropped in on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star to talk about distrust in politics, the pandemic, how he would have remained a virgin if he knew he was going to meet his true love at 42, what is R&B in 2020, new music and what’s on the horizon. Live from our Quarantine studios on
Take a listen to Brian McKnight breakdown how he is famous for his love songs however he didn’t find his true love/soulmate, Leilani, until his forties in the interview below.
Grammy Award Winning Brian McKnight Live In Studio [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com