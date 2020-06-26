‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Dies In Double Shooting

The St. Louis rapper Huey, who is best known for the hit 2006 song “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was killed in a double shooting in Kinloch, Missouri on Thursday night.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the shooting occurred a little before 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Huey, born Lawrence Franks Jr., was a native of Kinloch.
Huey was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before rescuers came to the shooting scene, however, he died shortly after getting to the hospital. He was 32 years old. Police say he was shot at least once.
Another victim, a 21-year-old man, went to the Ferguson Police Department at 222 South Florissant Road after he was shot, according to St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Granda.
Huey and the man were shot in the front yard of a home and detectives think as many as 10 other people were present when the shooting occurred. They’re asking witnesses for help in the crime.
Cops haven’t released any information about a possible motive yet. No suspects have been named either as they continue to investigate.
Huey’s song “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was his debut single from his 2007 album “Notebook Paper” and it was a major success. It skyrocketed to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him one of the many St. Louis rappers to find success along with people like Nelly and Chingy.
Huey went to Berkeley High School and McCluer High School before earning his GED.
“It was really rough,” explained Huey, the youngest of four children. “My mama and daddy were on drugs. My brother was in and out of jail. The foster people were chasing me. It was crazy.”
In 2013, Huey signed a deal with rapper Waka Flocka Flame and this weekend, he was reportedly shooting a new video.
He leaves behind a teenage daughter named Lawryn.
Tributes have already started pouring in for Huey with rapper and activist Bruce Franks Jr. tweeting, “The last time we performed together! Y’all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This shit us [sic] hard man!”
SEE ALSO:
Suspected White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman Driver On Fire In Wisconsin ‘Hate Crime’
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To Say Police Are Going To ‘Slaughter’ Black People
‘Hidden Figures’ No More: NASA To Rename Headquarters For Mary W. Jackson
‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Dies In Double Shooting was originally published on newsone.com