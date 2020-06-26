‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Dies In Double Shooting

The St. Louis rapper Huey, who is best known for the hit 2006 song “Pop, Lock & Drop It” was killed in a double shooting in Kinloch, Missouri on Thursday night.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the shooting occurred a little before 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. Huey, born Lawrence Franks Jr., was a native of Kinloch.

Huey was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before rescuers came to the shooting scene, however, he died shortly after getting to the hospital. He was 32 years old. Police say he was shot at least once.