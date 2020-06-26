Camille Cosby Gives Her Thoughts on The #MeToo Movement

Bill Cosby’s longtime wife is finally speaking out after news of his recent appeal is making headlines.

She gave an interview on “ABC News Live Prime.”

From EURweb:

…anchor Linsey Davis spoke with Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, about his court appeal, the #MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter.

Cosby does not seem to pleased with the movement that landed her husband in jail.

Watch the interview below and here:

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Pool and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Brian Stukes and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of ABC News and EURweb

