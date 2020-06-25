Camille Cosby Goes Full Tin Foil Hat, Capes For Pill Cosby & Says #MeToo Movement Is Racist

Camille Cosby has broken her silence and shared her thoughts regarding the legal ordeal of her husband Bill Cosby, currently serving time behind bars for a 2004 sexual assault case. In the new interview, Cosby is in full support of an upcoming appeal in her. husband’s case, and suggested that the #MeToo movement that took down Mr. Cosby is rooted in racism.

In an interview with ABC News, Mrs. Cosby, 76, spoke directly about her husband’s pending appeal in her first public speaking event in over six years. Reacting to the news that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to portions of Mr. Cosby’s appeal argument, stating she was “pleased” by the news and shared her reaction.

“My first reaction is hopefulness, possibilities,” Cosby said to ABC News Prime anchor Linsey Davis from her Massachusetts home. “The state’s highest court has said, ‘Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal.’”

Pivoting the conversation towards the #MeToo movement, Mrs. Cosby has little to no sympathy for those gathered under the banner seeking justice for alleged acts of sexual assault they suffered from.

First of all, I don’t care what they feel,” Cosby said in the interview.

The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women, not all white women, but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the earth,” she added.

Mrs. Cosby continued with, “And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie in itself and that is, ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth.’ Well, history disproves that as well, and gender has never, ever equated with truth. So, they need to clean up their acts.”

Watch Camille Cosby’s interview with ABC News below.

Camille Cosby Goes Full Tin Foil Hat, Capes For Pill Cosby & Says #MeToo Movement Is Racist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

