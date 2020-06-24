Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas? The Group Shares What Happened

In 2017, Fergie left the Black Eyed Peas group after being apart for over 10 years. Many have probaly wondered why she decided to leave. In a recent interview the remaining members finally revealed what lead to her departure.

Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo spoke to Billboard magazine about their new music, new member, and what took them so long to release new music. They also spoke about their former bandmate. They said the reason behind Fergie’s departure ultimately came because she wanted to focus on being a great mom. Will.i.am stated, “We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her… It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

Apl.de.ap added, “Fergie is our sister. So even with these small connections, she’s always going to be our sister. But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. And like Will said, we support her 100%.”

After Fergie left the group, J. Rey Soul–who won the Philippines’ version of The Voice in 2018–joined the group. The group stated that Fergie’s choice to leave the group allowed them to showcase J.Rey’s talent. Taboo said, “I feel we’re giving birth to a new artist, J.Rey Soul. I really want to give her ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said—Ferg, she’s doing the mom thing—but we have an amazing artist we’re developing.”

