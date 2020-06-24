CLOSE
Hamilton On Disney+ Will Be Censored

Hamilton will be coming to Disney Plus next month, but with a minor change. Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed that the popular Broadway show will actually be censored. Miranda tweeted that fans will get the whole show, even a one-minute countdown clock during intermission, but added that the Motion Picture Association of America has a hard rule about language. More than one utterance of the f-word is an automatic R rating. So, instead of the two f-words that are in the stage show, there will only be one in the show on Disney Plus.

