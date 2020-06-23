CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’ Needs Spelling Lesson

Somebody Call the Sunbury Pennsylvania School System Because This Lady Needs Help With Spelling!

'WIGHTE LIVES MATTER' SPRAY PAINTER FROM PENNSYLVANIA

Source: TikTok User @rdhicks1999 / RaShawn Hicks

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was intended to be White Lives Matter) on a fence outside of a home.  According to TMZ the video was taken in Sunbury, Pennslyvania.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

We are assuming ‘White Lives Matter” is a response to ‘All Lives Matter’ not being sufficient enough for the anti ‘Black Lives Matter’ people. But more importantly, if there is a new movement they need to make sure they can spell their slogan correctly.

 

 

The Latest:

[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’ Needs Spelling Lesson  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
2 Chainz Is Being Sued By Pablo Escobar’s…
 6 days ago
06.18.20
Sherman’s Showcase Is Back With Juneteenth “Black History…
 3 weeks ago
06.03.20
Trending The Olympia D. Show & Raheem Devaughn
Trending
The Olympia D Show Talks To Raheem Devaughn…
 1 month ago
05.20.20
Photos
Close