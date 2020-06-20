CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Listen To Beyoncé’s New Single, “Black Parade” [NEW MUSIC]

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Your eyes don’t deceive you, that’s a new Beyoncé record that appeared out of nowhere. The Queen shared “Black Parade” on Juneteenth hours after showing love to a large collection of black-owned businesses on her website. It’s the first single from Beyoncé since her appearance on the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion which went No. 1 earlier this month.

Press play on “Black Parade” from the Queen below.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: H-Town Link Up: Beyonce Hops On The Remix Of ‘Savage’ With Megan Thee Stallion

RELATED: Beyonce’ Makes A Surprise Performance On “The Disney Family Singalong” [WATCH]

RELATED: Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of 2020 [VIDEO]

Listen To Beyoncé’s New Single, “Black Parade” [NEW MUSIC]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
2 Chainz Is Being Sued By Pablo Escobar’s…
 1 day ago
06.18.20
Sherman’s Showcase Is Back With Juneteenth “Black History…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.20
Trending The Olympia D. Show & Raheem Devaughn
Trending
The Olympia D Show Talks To Raheem Devaughn…
 1 month ago
05.20.20
Photos
Close