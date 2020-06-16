George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Thanks Kanye West

For the past few years Kanye West has made some very questionable political choices from throwing his support behind Donald Trump’s presidency to calling slavery a choice, but he finally did something we could get behind when he pledged to pay for the education of George Floyd’s daughter’s while also blessing the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery with financial assistance.

On Monday night 6-year-old Gianna Floyd publicly thanked Kanye for his generous gift on her Instagram account (children have social media too. Welcome to 2020), and in the caption expressed her gratitude while tagging his famous wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family @kimkardashian.”

How adorable is that.

Though Gianna lost her father she’s gained an avalanche of support following the tragic event as not only has Kanye helped create a brighter future for her, but Brooklyn’s own Barbra Streisand made sure she’d be set for life by purchasing her stock in Disney and we all know that’s going to be around forever.

God bless that little girl.

