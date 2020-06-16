CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Thanks Kanye West

A child's "thank you" can be as priceless as anything you can hold...

Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

For the past few years Kanye West has made some very questionable political choices from throwing his support behind Donald Trump’s presidency to calling slavery a choice, but he finally did something we could get behind when he pledged to pay for the education of George Floyd’s daughter’s while also blessing the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery with financial assistance.

On Monday night 6-year-old Gianna Floyd publicly thanked Kanye for his generous gift on her Instagram account (children have social media too. Welcome to 2020), and in the caption expressed her gratitude while tagging his famous wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family @kimkardashian.”

How adorable is that.

Though Gianna lost her father she’s gained an avalanche of support following the tragic event as not only has Kanye helped create a brighter future for her, but Brooklyn’s own Barbra Streisand made sure she’d be set for life by purchasing her stock in Disney and we all know that’s going to be around forever.

God bless that little girl.

George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Thanks Kanye West  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Sherman’s Showcase Is Back With Juneteenth “Black History…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.20
Trending The Olympia D. Show & Raheem Devaughn
Trending
The Olympia D Show Talks To Raheem Devaughn…
 4 weeks ago
05.20.20
Graduate Together: Here’s How You Can Watch LeBron…
 1 month ago
05.16.20
Photos
Close