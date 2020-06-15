CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If They Don’t ‘Show Up To Work’ Because Of Racial Oppression

The backlash against the sports commentator already starts to bubble.

2020 NBA All-Star - Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

NBA stars Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard have Stephen A. Smith fired up on TV.

Smith went on the ESPN show “Get Up!” to discuss how he thought it was “foolish” that Irving reportedly had plans to sit out the NBA season. According to For the Win, Irving participated in a conference call with a large group of players on Friday where they discussed a potential return to the season. The National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, a union, already approved a plan to restart the NBA season in late July with 22 of the league’s 30 teams meeting at Disney World in Orlando.

However, Irving — who is currently recovering from a shoulder injury — reportedly said he was opposed to the season returning in Orlando. Instead, he believed players should focus on ending systematic racism in light of the police brutality and racist violence still plaguing the U.S.

 

Howard, a center with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreed with not making a return to the season, saying in a statement:

“I agree with Kyrie. Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle down effect that may never stop.”

Howard went on to say that he would love to win his first NBA Championship but “the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship.” He ended by saying, “No Basketball till we get things resolved.”

This didn’t make Stephen A. Smith too happy because he went on “Get Up!” and blatantly said, “I think they sound foolish.”

Stephen argued that if Irving and Howard’s refusal to return was based on the coronavirus, he would understand. However, Stephen said that doing it over racial justice could lead to reduced salaries and it would be a missed opportunity for players to advocate issues on live television. Stephen advised the athletes to speak out about issues on T.V. while still playing, and then let the lawyers fight for issues on the judiciary level.

He explained:

“Racial oppression has existed (and) it’s going to exist after this summer, it’s going to exist next year, it’s going to exist the year after, a year from now, ten years from now, 20 years from now. Anybody in our society that thinks this thing is going to be completely eradicated is fooling themselves. You’re always going to have to deal with these things, so that is not an excuse not to show up to work to do your job. You can fight the fight while still showing up to work.”

 

Stephen’s view is sure to receive some backlash, considering he’s once again, telling athletes how they should protest in a white supremacist world that’ll already criticize them either way.

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick was slammed by many sports fans for simply taking a knee during the national anthem over police violence. Now, Kaepernick is left without a job and Smith even continued to chastise him when Kaepernic attempted to try out for the National Football League on his own terms.

In this instance, Smith’s white on-air peer, Max Kellerman, had to defend Kaepernick: “Why hasn’t he been working for three years? I will ask those questions, and I will also say while you can focus on the world we actually live in where you wear a Kunta Kinte shirt, the white billionaires aren’t going to like it. I am going to talk about the world we ought to live in. And bring pressure to bear that sooner than later we do live in a world where ‘so the hell what someone shows up with a Kunta Kinte shirt.’”

Smith received backlash from social media for not having the gull to defend his fellow Black man. The sentiment now seems to be revived now that Smith has slammed Irving and Howard.

In another ESPN clip, Smith even goes on to compare Irving and Howard to Black people who destroy their communities after a Black person is killed. He brought up the 1967 Detroit riots saying they “still have never fully recovered from that. How they ravaged their own community at that particular moment in time.”

He continued, “I only bring that up to say this, in this regard, when you’re looking at the NBA, you’re not talking about the players. You’re talking about the collateral effect that it has on people the sport employs, on people in local economies who feeds off of that. The fact is something like that, canceling the NBA season, it’s not just going to affect the players. It’s going to affect thousands upon thousands of people. Millions if not billions of dollars on economies and that’s going to have a ripple effect. You can’t ignore that. Because that’s going to affect us.”

Kellerman responded, “Rioting in their own communities? Black people don’t own those communities. They don’t own those communities. And this culture has been rioting against Black people for hundreds of years now.”

 

Many people on Black Twitter, once again, sided with Kellerman with one Twitter user writing, “Max Kellerman having more of a grasp on the pulse of the black community than Stephen A Smith continues to be mind boggling.”

 

Time will tell whether an NBA player boycott is on the horizon or if the athletes will protest on-air in their own way.

SEE ALSO:

Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau, Missing Black Lives Matter Activist, Reportedly Found Dead

LeBron James Launches Nonprofit To Address Black Voter Suppression

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-MEMORIAL

Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

24 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

Continue reading Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

Rest In Power: America Says Goodbye To NBA Legend Kobe Bryant At Public Memorial

UPDATED: 3:35 p.m. ET The memorial ended with Jimmy Kimmel calling for the support of MambaOnThree.org and MambaSportsFoundation.org. He added, "Don’t forget, work hard and hug the people you love,” followed by chants for Kobe. UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. ET Shaquille O'Neal, who won three championships with Kobe, spoke on them playing together. Their Lakers teammates complained about Kobe not passing the ball and suggested Shaq speak to him about it. Shaq said he told Kobe, there's no "I" in team, to which he said Kobe replied, "I know, but there's a 'ME' in that motherfucker." https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1232038290154565633 Christina Aguilera also performed "Ave Maria." UPDATE: 3:19 p.m. ET NBA champion Michael Jordan memorialized Kobe and Gianna, sending thoughts to the other lives that were also lost in the helicopter crash. Through tears, MJ said, "In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor." Referring to Kobe as his "little brother," Jordan also said, "I wanted to be the best big brother I could be." Jordan, however, was able to provide laughs as he referenced his viral crying meme, saying, "I told my wife I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see a [crying meme] for the next 3 or 4 years. That's what Kobe Bryant does to me." He closed out saying, "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. As I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died... Rest in peace, little bro." https://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1232035123404713984 Alicia Keys gave a tribute during the memorial, performingMoonlight Sonata by Beethoven. UPDATE: 2:56 p.m. ET Rob Pelinka, Kobe’s best friend, agent and general manager of the Lakers, spoke on the NBA legend and Gianna. Pelinka revealed that Kobe texted him from the helicopter on Jan. 24, asking if he knew of a baseball agent because he wanted to help a friend’s daughter secure an internship with a baseball agency. That friend’s daughter was the surviving daughter of John Altobelli, who also died in the crash along with his wife and one of their daughters. https://twitter.com/theScore/status/1232031213646438401 UPDATE: 2:44 p.m. ET Geno Auriemma, the head coach of UCONN, which is the school Gianna wanted to attend, shared a story about her and Kobe’s visit to the school. https://twitter.com/MarkG_Medina/status/1232025200989888512 UPDATE: 2:29 p.m. ET WNBA player Diana Taurasi and University of Oregon player Sabrina Ionescu paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna. https://twitter.com/jemelehill/status/1232023504750546944 https://twitter.com/NBATV/status/1232025179439562752 UPDATE 2:13 p.m. ET Vanessa then spoke on her soulmate, Kobe - whom she called Kob Kob. "I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was my—he was my everything," Vanessa said. Towards the end of Vanessa's speech, she said “Babe, you take care of our Gigi…We love and miss you boo boo and Gigi." She added, "Kobe, take care of our Gigi. I've got Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We're still the best team." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1232015522650370049 UPDATE 1:56 p.m. ET Kobe's wife and Gianna's mom, Vanessa Bryant took to the podium to speak on her beloved husband and daughter. "The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting." Vanessa said. "...Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine," Vanessa said about Gianna. "Kobe always said [Gigi] was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine," Vanessa also said. "She was our shepherd. She always kept our family together." https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1232014992628690946 Jimmy Kimmel was first to speak on Kobe. "This is a sad day but it is also a celebration of life...in the building where those of us who are Lakers fans and Kobe fans celebrated so many of the best times of our lives,” he said. While speaking on both Kobe and Gianna, Kimmel said, "Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi's face, Gigi's number. At every intersection, there are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired not because he is a basketball player but because Kobe was an artist too." https://twitter.com/CBSLA/status/1232013660588892162 UPDATE: 1:40 p.m. ET Following Beyoncé's performance was a video montage of Kobe's two decade-long career as a Los Angeles Laker. "It's not the destination, it's the journey," he said in one of the clips. UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. ET Beyoncé kicked off the memorial, wearing a gold suit in honor of Kobe's Lakers colors. She performed her record "XO," with help from a chorus wearing white. "I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," she said, before asking for the crowd's participation in singing along. She then performed "Halo." https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1232010348695298048 Original Story: Monday was a solemn day for many, as those who loved, admired and revered legendary NBA star, Kobe Bryant, attended the public memorial for him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash along with seven others in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. The memorial is being held at the Staples Center, where Kobe played as a Los Angeles Laker for his entire 20-year NBA career. Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private ceremony with family earlier this month, but a public memorial was orchestrated for the millions who loved them both. https://twitter.com/MsAshlieZoe/status/1231998188581773312 MORE: Watch Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial Live: How To Stream Video Of Lakers Legend Being Honored In Los Angeles https://twitter.com/ContentNBA/status/1232013499494289412 The date of Feb. 24 was significant as it was likely selected to match the retired jersey number that Bryant wore as a member of the Lakers. Twenty-four was also the number of years that he called Los Angeles home after being drafted straight out of high school to the NBA in 1996. Two is also the jersey number that Gianna wore and 20 is the number of years that Kobe and Vanessa have been married. The memorial was also going to be taking place during Black History Montha fact that was not insignificant. On Monday, Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter that crashed, killing her husband and their daughter, Gianna, according to ESPN. The wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, said that the pilot Ara Zobayan “was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions on Jan. 26 and should have aborted the flight.” The lawsuit, which contains 27 counts, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The complaint also said that the pilot was “negligent in eight different ways, including failing to properly assess the weather, flying into conditions he wasn't cleared for and failing to control the helicopter,” according to the report. The lawsuit was filed as the public memorial for Kobe, Gianna and the seven others who also died in the helicopter crash, was being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Scroll down to see images from Monday’s memorial and Kobe and Gianna Bryant. These photos and videos will be updated throughout the day. SEE ALSO Lena Waithe Accused Of Stealing Show Idea From Up-And-Coming Screenwriter Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Conviction Has Twitter Making Bill Cosby Comparisons

Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If They Don’t ‘Show Up To Work’ Because Of Racial Oppression  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Sherman’s Showcase Is Back With Juneteenth “Black History…
 2 weeks ago
06.03.20
Trending The Olympia D. Show & Raheem Devaughn
Trending
The Olympia D Show Talks To Raheem Devaughn…
 4 weeks ago
05.20.20
Graduate Together: Here’s How You Can Watch LeBron…
 1 month ago
05.16.20
Photos
Close