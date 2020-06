Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Tuesday, June 16th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2 PM at the following locations:

Stratford Richardson YMCA

1946 West Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28208

Also On 105.3 RnB: