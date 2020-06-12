NEW MUSIC – It’s Going Down Tonight by STUFF Music

South Carolina native James Hardin grew up with the soul, energy and unique spirit that can only be found in the deep south. Deeply inspired by some of his family members who were also musically inclined performing and simply being on stage became second nature. Having become one of the biggest artist out of Rock Hill S.C. he has conquered many milestones. However life began to take a turn for the worst for James as he was arrested and sent to prison for sixteen years for a crime he says he did not commit. After being released James was determined to make a change for the better. Having only his passion he decided to put forth all he had into making his dreams into a reality. His music is undefined and comes from the soul, having been put through so much he now has a successful career working full time and has several businesses.

​“STUFF’s vocals are like that silky throwback soul sound for the future”

BROOKZ – Program Director for DAT FI FM

For more information visit: https://www.stuffmusic.net/

