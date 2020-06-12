How to Layer Your Skincare Products

When it comes to keeping your skin in order, we’re sure you have all the essentials packed away in your arsenal. But do you really know what order to use them?
With so many products ranging from face serums to moisturizers, knowing when to apply each one can make all the difference in your regimen. And since it’s the only way to give your skin the TLC that it needs, we think it’s time to finally discuss just how you should layer your skincare picks.
As tradition has it, you should always layer your products from thinnest to thickest, so each ingredient can penetrate your skin as needed. So, with the strict rule out of the way, let’s cruise through some of the best Black-owned skincare products and how to add them to your regimen.
1.FACIAL CLEANSER
The Pure Tropix Purifying Honey Oil Cleanser ($24, Puretropix.com) comes in major clutch to suit all of your needs. Formulated with African Black soap, Jamaican Black Castor Oil, pineapple extract and apple cider vinegar, this cleanser helps to gently remove dirt and oil from skin without the harsh fee.
2. FACE SCRUB
Now it’s all about face scrubs. While most offerings tend to leave skin feeling irritated, the Camille Rose Beauty Seedless Skin Pore-Reducing Foaming Scrub ($19, Camillerose.com) offers a different result. Made with charcoal and jojoba oil, this cleanser gently removes dead skin cells while moisturizing skin for an even balance.
3.TONER
Forget everything you though about toner. Pholk Beauty’s Honeysuckle Rose Mist ($20, Pholkbeauty.com) has changed the game. Perfect for removign trace residue from skin, providing hydration and prepping skin for your other products, this mist is a perfect way to start your way to hydration.
4. FACE SERUM
Mielle Skin’s Pomegrante + Honey Revitalizing Face Serum ($19.99, Walmart.com) is in a leage of its own. Mades with honey and pomegranate extracts, this offering hydrates skin, improves elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.
5. MOISTURIZER
Want a moisturizer with a fruity kick? The Elle Johnson Mange Facial Cream ($21.50, Ellejohnson.co) is a must buy! This moisturizer is made with hyaluronic acid which works to hydrate and plump skin for a rejuvenated look.
6. SUNSCREEN (ONLY IN THE MORNING)
Don’t worry, you won’t end up looking like a ghost by using this sunscreen. Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99, Blackgirsunscreen.com) is unlike anything we’ve seen. This offering is filled with natural ingredients that protects your skin from the sun and doubles as a moisturizer for an extra layer of hydration.
Now that you know how to layer your products properly, you can expect your skin to fall right in line.
