‘Gone With The Wind’ Is Now Gone From HBO Max…At Least For Right Now

When HBO Max was launched, its huge library from its parent company WarnerMedia was supposed to help set it apart from all of the other streaming services available. One of the biggest gems that was offered was the Oscar-winning film ‘Gone With The Wind.’

Now the one was considered a “classic” for decades, and which featured Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, and Hattie McDaniel as “Mammy,” which won her that Oscar, has now been pulled from the fledgling service. The reason: “racist depictions.”

From Uproxx:

HBO Max pulled the 1939 film a day after John Ridley, the screenwriter of 12 Years a Slave, wrote an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times calling for its removal. “At a moment when we are all considering what more we can do to fight bigotry and intolerance, I would ask that all content providers look at their libraries and make a good-faith effort to separate programming that might be lacking in its representation from that which is blatant in its demonization,” he wrote.

To read the full statement from HBO on why it removed 'Gone' from Max, click here.

There is a chance that the Civil War-set film will return to the streaming service, but it will be “a discussion of its historical context.”

Meanwhile, here are some comments on Twitter in reaction to ‘Gone’ being gone:

If @hbomax really wants to do something about Gone With the Wind, they should take a look at @gmgeiko's script Selznick's Folly, a Hattie McDaniel biopic centered on the making of the film. (She's also an alumna of the @WomenInFilm/@theblcklst Episodic lab for a different script) — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 10, 2020

For those who are citing Hattie McDaniel's win for Gone With The Wind, please also share she wasn't allowed to sit at table with her film's white colleagues and fellow nominees. They put her at a small, isolated table far away. — Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) June 10, 2020

I know I’m going to get asked, so: I believe Hollywood’s history of racism should be openly discussed. As I explained in the @RememberThisPod season about Song of the South, when the industry tries to hide that history by de-circulating the products, they become fetish objects. — Karina Longworth (@KarinaLongworth) June 10, 2020

Nobody asked y'all to get rid of Gone With the Wind! We asked you to stop telling lies like "Black people don't sell overseas" and "Black people don't like science fiction." https://t.co/YdqvEWwTkL — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) June 10, 2020

Release Gone With the Wind as 1,257 episodes on Quibi you cowards — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 10, 2020

Hundreds of people who haven't watched Gone with the Wind and never would are suddenly furious that one streaming service removed it from their lineup. Gotcha. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) June 10, 2020

Not for nothing but I like to watch movies like 'Gone with the Wind' to rememberer how stupid their politics were/are. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 10, 2020

Honestly, this joke on The Muppet Movie poster is the only good thing that ever came from Gone with the Wind. pic.twitter.com/V7qUVMjTRn — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) June 10, 2020

