Rev. Al Sharpton Explains The George Floyd Case And The March On Washington 2020 [VIDEO]

Reverend Al Sharpton joined the show this morning to preface us before the memorial of George Floyd in his hometown of Houston, Texas. He spoke out the impact the case has had on the entire world which led to the National Action Network’s March on Washington 2020.
He also dropped gems on the importance of voting locally in preparation for the big election in November.
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]
