South Carolina Primaries Are Today! Want Change…Go Vote!

The South Carolina Primaries are today! The polls will be open from 7 AM until 7 PM in SC. Poll workers are encouraged to wear masks, gloves and face shields. Also, social-distancing markers will guide voters, sneeze guards will be at check-in, plus hand sanitizer will be available for the public. Officials are asking voters to bring their own mask and pen—though not required. When checking in, voters will hold up photo ID behind a plastic screen. Then, they’ll receive a cotton swab to cast their ballot on the voting machine. To check your registration status or find your polling location visit www.scvotes.org.

Also On 105.3 RnB: