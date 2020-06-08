GoFundMe Has Suspended Candace Owens’ Fundraising Account, Thanks to Her Ignorant Comments

Once again, Candace Owens has shown disrespect in such a public manner to those who she knows is NOT her audience. This time, it’s costing her what she felt was a good deed she was doing through GoFundMe.
From EURweb:
The company suspended the conservative political commentator’s fundraiser for an Alabama cafe whose co-owner criticized the George Floyd protests.
Michael Dykes, said Floyd was a “thug” and protesters were “idiots” in a text message to a co-worker that was posted online.
Three of Dykes’ employees have soon left his cafe, while Owens went on a conservative radio show to badmouth Floyd herself.
