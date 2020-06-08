R.I.P. Singer Bonnie Pointer Has Passed Away at Age 69

Bonnie Pointer, one of the many musical family members and who was part of the original lineup of The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.

It was confirmed by sister and fellow Pointer Sisters singer Anita Pointer to TMZ.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” she told the outlet. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Bonnie was with Anita, June Pointer and Ruth Pointer from 1970 through ’77, when she decided to pursue a solo career. As a quartet, they had hits including “Yes We Can Can,” Fairytale,” and “Wang Dang Doodle.”

After going solo, Bonnie scored a Top 15 hit on the the Billboard Hot 100 with “Heaven Must Have Sent You.” She would later retire from music in the 1980’s, but kept touring up until her most recent performances taking place in 2008.

Bonnie and her sisters received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.

She was married to Jeffrey Bowen, a producer at Motown Records, from 1978 until 2016.

Bonnie is survived by her four living sisters.

