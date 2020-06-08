CLOSE
John Legend Explains Defunding The Police

John Legend is harnessing his Twitter account to explain what it means to “defund the police.” The singer says the initiative means redirecting government money towards community programs like social work, drug treatment and conflict resolution. He clarifies that defunding the police doesn’t mean there will be no police, but fewer. His tweets come amid news that the Minneapolis City Council plans to defund the city’s police after George Floyd’s death while in their custody.

(Source-Billboard)

John Legend Explains Defunding The Police  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

