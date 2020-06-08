Gary’s Tea: Does Your Looks Matter While In Quarantine? [WATCH]

CLOSE
Gary is coming for all of the girls who’ve been in quarantine!  Kelly Rowland and Eniko Hart are both getting dragged for not having it all together after being locked in the house for months.

On another note, someone who doesn’t have to worry about that is Deelishis, after she just got married to Raymond Santana of the Central Park Five this weekend in Atlanta.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
