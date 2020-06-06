How Skai Jackson is Bringing Racist Teenagers Out Into the Open

Skai Jackson is on a mission. She is now exposing racists on social media, who also happen to be around her age and younger.

The 18-year-old Disney star found herself trending on Friday after she announced her mission to put bigoted teens on blast. Jackson called on her followers to contact her via DM and send videos, screenshots, and any other receipts of their classmates’ racist behavior.

Her are her tweets below:

If you know a racist, don’t be shy! Tweet me the receipts 🧾 — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 4, 2020

If you know a racist and would like to expose them, dm me on Instagram and give me all videos/ screenshots , Instagram and what school they go to. I might not answer but I do see it and will expose — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

I expose racist all day, everyday, 24/7 , 10 days a week, and opened all hours🙈 — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

Soon Jackson got to retweet a lot of responses, which included screenshots and videos, of those who are indeed racists. Receipts featuring the “perpetrators’ names, high schools, cities, social media handles, and, in some cases, phone numbers” of those with the most offensive posts were put on blast.

One such example included a student from Texas Christian University, along with who appeared to be an adult with her, posting a photo in blackface along with the caption titled “changing races.” TCU soon responded to Jackson’s post on Twitter.

These actions do not represent the values that TCU upholds. We have reported this student to the appropriate staff members. — TCU (@TCU) June 5, 2020

While she has been judged for “bullying” others with what she’s doing, the actress clapped back saying that the racist teens brought everything on themselves.

So being RACIST isn’t bullying ?? If you feel comfortable to publicly say racist things, then be okay with PUBLICLY getting exposed.. goodbye 😂 pic.twitter.com/AiaKbl8wWM — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) June 5, 2020

Jackson has also gotten a lot of support on social media for what she’s doing.

skai jackson dragging people is my favourite thing on the internet lmao pic.twitter.com/Roqstl7xya — mansi ²⁸ (@fineIinetommo) June 5, 2020

Skai Jackson coming to expose and end the careers of racists like 😌✨pic.twitter.com/sTEMO2vDqa — rośe (@bruhzah) June 5, 2020

okay but… skai jackson using her platform to expose racists on the tl ? TURN IT UP ! pic.twitter.com/RcGOHVFoON — aj 🦋 (@ajirixo) June 5, 2020

What’s that I hear? Skai Jackson exposing racist American teens on our very timelines pic.twitter.com/UiuUVk1C8x — nonya🧚🏾‍♀️ (@sourpatchnonya) June 5, 2020

this is currently skai jackson being the queen she is and exposing racists on her twitter pic.twitter.com/UPLZlVedbC — caitlin (@softbIossoms) June 5, 2020

