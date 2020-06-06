‘Community Voices’ host, Ron Holland, talks with Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry McFadden about the police killing of George Floyd, racism in the ranks of law enforcement; efforts to weed out bad deputies and the challenges of being an African American in Law Enforcement. Sheriff McFadden also shares solutions to reduce tensions between police and the Black Community. Community.

A Candid Conversation about race with Meck County Sheriff Garry McFadden was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

