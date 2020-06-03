Jackie Aina got these brands shook! Last week, she used her influence to call out Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing and Revolve. The gist of Aina’s grievance was that these brands were too silent during instances of social injustice. In the wake of recent protests against the recent string of police brutality (George Floyd and Breonna Taylor for example), brands are being taken to task. For many consumers, simply posting on social media isn’t enough.

However, the brands have received the message. Pretty Little Thing teamed up with Saweetie for a line of clothes with 100% of the proceeds going to Black Lives Matter. And now Fashion Nova is stepping up through Fashion Nova Cares, which actually launched back in April with Cardi B.

“Last Friday, we announced that we were working on a plan to support the #blacklivesmatter movement. We have spent the past four days since then working with black community leaders, influencers and ambassadors to develop a plan,” said Fashion Nova in a press release.

Today, the retail giant announces its pledge of $1M in donations for community resources and activism, awareness campaigns and other initiatives to help in the fight for racial equality and opportunity. Fashion Nova Cares is donating to Black Lives Matter, Know Your Rights Camp and the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund throughout the rest of the year.

This is the perfect example of how to use your platform responsibly.

Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM, Community Activism was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

