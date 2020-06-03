Social Media Post Gets ‘Law & Order: SUV’ Spinoff Producer Fired

With all of the George Floyd protests happening all over the country, a lot of emotions have been spilling out.

So much that one post on Facebook got a producer for an upcoming project involving one of the characters from ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ axed from his job after a short time.

As reported by The Wrap, Craig Gore, writer and producer for an upcoming SUV spinoff starring Christopher Meloni, was fired for a post he shared showing him posed with a weapon in front of his LA home, and threatening to “light motherf*ckers up who are trying to fuck [with] my property.” Twitter users were quick to make Wolf aware of the post, and he replied with the following statement on Twitter: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf said. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

NBCUniversal associate producer Drew Janda brought Gore’s Facebook post to the attention of Meloni on Twitter, complete with pictures:

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

Janda later issued a follow-up tweet to clarify that Gore was a “co-executive producer” on the new show.

Meloni was quick to issue a clarify himself as to who the real showrunner is, and it’s not Gore:

Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020

Prior to his short-lived job with this project, Gore worked on ‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘Chicago P.D.

As for the new TV show from Wolf, Meloni is slated to reprise his former ‘SVU’ character Elliot Stabler as the head of an “organized crime unit in the New York Police Department.”

