RHOA Porsha Williams Goes Live And Hit With Tear Gas At Protest !?

Saturday Porsha Williams made her grandfather the famous civil rights leader Hosea Williams proud as she took to the Atlanta streets to join the protest against the killing of George Floyd by an ex Minneapolis officer. Not receiving celebrity carte blanche treatment what so ever Porsha Williams went LIVE when you hear shots ring out then people start running. Porsha Williams while holding the camera is running when she realized she had been hit with tear gas. Thankfully some guys came to Porsha’s rescue yelling for someone to bring them some milk to clean her eyes with.

