The Real Housewives of Altlanta’s, Porsha Williams, has came a long way since season 6, from being that shy, naive housewife that thought the Underground Railroad was a train that took slaves to freedom that ran literally underneath the ground.
Saturday Porsha Williams made her grandfather the famous civil rights leader Hosea Williams proud as she took to the Atlanta streets to join the protest against the killing of George Floyd by an ex Minneapolis officer. Not receiving celebrity carte blanche treatment what so ever Porsha Williams went LIVE when you hear shots ring out then people start running. Porsha Williams while holding the camera is running when she realized she had been hit with tear gas. Thankfully some guys came to Porsha’s rescue yelling for someone to bring them some milk to clean her eyes with.
I wonder will Kenya Moore try twirl her way to a protest to try and top that?
Check out the video below
RHOA Porsha Williams Goes Live And Hit With Tear Gas At Protest !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com