RHOA Porsha Williams Goes Live And Hit With Tear Gas At Protest !?

Porsha Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Real Housewives of Altlanta’s, Porsha Williams, has came a long way since season 6, from being that shy, naive housewife that thought the Underground Railroad was a train that took slaves to freedom that ran literally underneath the ground.

Saturday Porsha Williams made her grandfather the famous civil rights leader Hosea Williams proud as she took to the Atlanta streets to join the protest against the killing of George Floyd by an ex Minneapolis officer.  Not receiving celebrity carte blanche treatment what so ever Porsha Williams went LIVE when you hear shots ring out then people start running.  Porsha Williams while holding the camera is running when she realized she had been hit with tear gas.  Thankfully some guys came to Porsha’s rescue yelling for someone to bring them some milk to clean her eyes with.

I wonder will Kenya Moore try twirl her way to a protest to try and top that?

Check out the video below

18 photos Launch gallery

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality.  Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines. Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBEHEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

RHOA Porsha Williams Goes Live And Hit With Tear Gas At Protest !?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

