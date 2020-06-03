CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

George Floyd’s 6 Year Old Daughters Mother Speaks Of Their Loss [VIDEO]

A family and a community try to pull themselves back together after the death of George Floyd

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

When the video of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer first surfaced.  Reports led you to believe that the person that we seen on the ground begging for his life under an arrogant ex police officers knee, didn’t have a name, reports initially portrayed him as a man that was medically stressed, he was portrayed as though he didn’t have a family, however when Attorney Benjamin Crump showed up on the scene the world learned differently.  His name was George Floyd, a man, a son, a brother and a father of 6 year old little girl named Gianna.

Today George Floyd’s baby girl Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington,  addressed the public for the first time, delivering an emotional speech in the wake of George Floyd’s death, speaking for his daughter that now is left without a father, the man that will never get to see her grow up nor walk her down the isle or do something as simple as wipe her tears.  Roxie Washington visibly in pain says that she is here for her baby as well as George because he was a good man and she wants to see justice for their loss.

Take a look at the video below.

Complete press conference

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

46 photos Launch gallery

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

Continue reading George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_1742251" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty[/caption] The country took to the streets to protest the unjust death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death but that wasn’t enough to quell people across the nation. Reports state that around 2,000 protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House. The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building. https://twitter.com/PeterAlexander/status/1266510982093955073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266510982093955073&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nbcwashington.com%2Fnews%2Flocal%2Fdc-george-floyd-protest%2F2316832%2F Some protests would attempt to jump over the barriers and were swiftly taken into custody. According to reports, a secret Service officer was injured. Check out some of the stirring photos from the protests below. RELATED: Black CNN Reporter & Camera Crew Arrested On Live TV Reporting Minneapolis Protests [Video] RELATED: Donald Trump Sends Threat To Minneapolis Protestors “When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts”

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

George Floyd’s 6 Year Old Daughters Mother Speaks Of Their Loss [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Trending The Olympia D. Show & Raheem Devaughn
Trending
The Olympia D Show Talks To Raheem Devaughn…
 2 weeks ago
05.20.20
Graduate Together: Here’s How You Can Watch LeBron…
 3 weeks ago
05.16.20
Big, BIG Dummy: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump…
 1 month ago
04.24.20
Photos
Close