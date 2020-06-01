CLOSE
2 Children Killed And 8 In Critical Condition After South West Philly Car Accident

According to NBC10, about two people have been killed after an SUV has lost control and crashed into another car. It has been reported the two people killed were children and 8 others are in critical condition.

Following all the madness that has been happening in the Philly, the last thing we want to hear is people dying. South West Police Officers say the cause of the accident was a gray Chevy Tahoe lost control and landed on a Black Hyundai.

The driver has been reported to be a man in his early 30’s and the passenger was a woman around the same age. The two to cause the accident have also been taken to the hospital after the accident.

More news to come as the story develops.

 

