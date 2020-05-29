Felipe Vazquez has a problem. The currently suspended MLB pitcher is already in jail for a child sex case, and he’s been blessed with a new child porn charge out of St. Louis.

Reportedly, back in July 19, Vazquez, 28, sent nude pics to a 15-year-old, and still managed to earn a save in a game that very same day.

Reports Trib Live:

St. Louis authorities on Thursday confirmed that suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez is charged with sending pornographic pictures of himself to a minor last summer.

Documents provided by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said Vazquez was charged in February with one count of furnishing pornographic materials to a juvenile, a Class A misdemeanor under Missouri state law.

According to court records, police said the alleged crime occurred July 16 at a St. Louis hotel when Vazquez sent pictures to a then 15-year-old girl, a former Westmoreland County resident.

“On that day, the defendant sent multiple photographs of himself in a state of undress,” according to court records, which stated Vazquez sent the girl a video of himself masturbating.

That night, the Pirates beat the Cardinals 3-1, with Vazquez earning a save.

Last September, Vazquez was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl back in 2017. It seems that the victim of the new charges in St. Louis is the same minor from the charges he’s facing in Florida.

According to Vazquez’s lawyer, Gary Gerson, in court said he client is innocent because the victim allegedly initiated the sexual contact and because she lied about her age.

We’re noticing a pattern here. Vazquez was not granted bond and is due back in court in late June.

MLB’s Felipe Vazquez Hit With More Child Porn Charges, Sent Nudes To Minor, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

