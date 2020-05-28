Gabrielle Union Now Reveals More on What She Had to Go Through on ‘AGT’

For the first time in a new interview, actress Gabrielle Union is opening up a lot more on what really happened behind-the scenes at NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent.’

Union was a judge for the show’s 14th season last year. It turned out to be her only one when she and another new hire at judge’s table, Julianne Hough, were both let go after their runs had come to an end.

Then, things took an unexpected turn when it came to why Union was gone.

From Bossip:

At the end of 2019, Gabrielle shook Hollywood by speaking up about the toxic work environment she experienced while on the show, but we never received the full story. Now, thanks to Variety, Union has a new cover story that lets her break her silence on the situation and speak at length about what she endured.

One example is when a soundstage was in “a cloud of cigarette smoke,” Union was allergic after ‘AGT’ creator and star judge Simon Cowell was seen smoking. Everyone surrounding them “looked on unfazed.”

More such incidents are uncovered in the Variety story, and Union is spilling the tea!

Click here to read it in full.

Click here to read more of this story too.

