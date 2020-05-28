Wanda Sykes Hits Back at Scott Baio on Twitter After He Insults Her Over Joe Biden Remark

It’s become a Twitter battle (if there even is one) between a one-time teen heartthrob and one of the funniest comedians of all-time.

Scott Baio, best known as “Charles ‘Chachi’ Arcola” on ‘Happy Days’ and “Charles” on ‘Charles in Charge,” went after Wanda Sykes through a tweet over her support for former Vice President and current 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

This comes after Biden mentioned on a radio morning show, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Here is Sykes responding back to Baio, who wondered why she would still support Biden after that remark:

Oh! Hey Chachi. Apologies, I didn’t see you. I’ll keep it short. Joe Biden didn’t say, “Then you ain’t an ape.” Well, let me get back to work…I hope you enjoy whatever it is that you do. https://t.co/vqHv7fmqgh — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 27, 2020

You can see she is still working, and doing more than him at this moment.

As for the tweet that started this latest “feud,” Baio targeted Sykes on May 22, and even name-dropped Roseanne Barr, whom Sykes briefly worked for on that short-lived ‘Roseanne’ revival for ABC back in 2018.

Hey @iamwandasykes why is it okay for @JoeBiden to say something clearly racist but @therealroseanne gets kicked off of her own show that YOU are a writer on, for making a mistake? Is it because you're a full of shit, hack liberal? — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) May 23, 2020

Talk about hitting below the belt.

Regarding Sykes and ‘Roseanne,’ that union did not end very well.

From Complex:

In 2018, Sykes resigned from her position as a head writer for ABC’s reboot of Roseanne after its star tweeted racist insults about Barack Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett. In the tweet, Barr labeled Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes, writing, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr would blame her blunder on taking the Ambien pill, yet her show was cancelled soon after. It has since been spun-off as ‘The Conners.’

Now back to Biden, he would apologize for his comments, saying he “should not have been so cavalier,” and that he does not take the African-American community for granted.”

Sykes has issued another tweet in response to Biden’s remark:

Biden feels at home speaking to the Black community. He made a joke. Comedy ain’t easy, but he didn’t say 2 go shoot Clorox in our tits. Now, I wouldn’t make a blanket statement to say that voting for Trump means you’re not Black. I would say that it means you’re not smart. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 22, 2020

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN and Avalon

First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Wanda Sykes Hits Back at Scott Baio on Twitter After He Insults Her Over Joe Biden Remark was originally published on wzakcleveland.com